Warrant arrest reveals suspect in possession of stolen gun

— A Sunnyside man is in Yakima County Jail after police investigated a threat incident on Dec. 30.

Cesar Daniel Saucedo Rojas, 26, is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Bail was set at $15,000 on Dec. 31 by Yakima County Superior Court Judge David A. Elofson in a preliminary hearing, and an arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 14.

Sunnyside Police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of East Grant Avenue just before 3 a.m. Dec. 30.

The men in the vehicle told the officer threats to shoot them were made just prior to the stop, a narrative submitted to the judge said.

The men said two other men in a red Honda Civic made the threats after asking what gang they belonged to.

A vehicle matching the description drove past the traffic stop, police said. The men pointed to it and another traffic stop was conducted.

Saucedo Rojas was found to have an arrest warrant, and he was arrested, police said.

His companion, the driver of the car, didn’t have a license. Police impounded the car and conducted an inventory of items inside. A handgun was found, and officers stopped the inventory to obtain a search warrant.

Once the warrant was secured, another gun was located inside the vehicle within reach of where Saucedo Rojas had been seated, police said.

That gun, which contained nine bullet rounds in the magazine, was reported stolen.

Police requested Saucedo Rojas and the juvenile male, 17, be charged for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Because of the stolen gun’s location, Saucedo Rojas’ was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.