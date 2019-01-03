Lady ‘Stangs clinch pair of wins

— The Prosser girls basketball team posted a couple of wins Friday and Saturday at the Eagle Holiday Classic, hosted by West Valley (Spokane).

The Lady Mustangs dished a 64-53 loss to Sandpoint, Idaho on Friday and secured a 47-36 win over Colfax on Saturday.

Halle Wright led the Lady Mustangs with 20 points against Sandpoint. She was 10-of-11 from the free throw line and scored the other half of her points from inside.

She had a double-double, hauling in 10 rebounds.

Abby Rodriguez also scored in double digits with 13 points.

Dawson Driggs led Sandpoint with 18 points, Hattie Larson added 17 points and Maddie Morgan had 12.

The following day, Prosser’s Marissa Cortes led the charge with 23 points. She was the only member of her team to score in double digits, perfect (10-for-10) from the charity stripe.

Kierstyn York led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while teammate Asher Cai put up 11.

Prosser – Malia Cortes 6, Halle Wright 20, Marissa Cortes 9, Leila Taylor 7, Alexis Harris 7, Abigail Yager 2, Abby Rodriguez 13

Sandpoint – I. Edwards 2, Mad-die Morgan 11, Dawson Driggs 18, Hattie Larson 17, B. Philips 2, K. Banks 3

Prosser – Malia Cortes 5, Halle Wright 7, Marissa Cortes 23, Alexis Harris 6, Abby Rodriguez 6

Colfax – K. Cornish 1, Asher Cai 11, A. Cox 3, T. Sakamoto-Howell 4, Kierstyn York 13, S. Berquist 4