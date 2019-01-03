Lady Spartans secure two at X-mas tourney

— The Lady Spartans played two teams and defeated both at the Granger X-mas Tourney last Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans had a 50-21 win over Wahluke, and Saturday, they defeated White Swan, 55-24.

Jayleen Vasquez scored the game-high points in both games — 21 against the Warriors and 18 against the Cougars.

Lily Stewart added another 10 to the Friday tally and 15 to Saturday’s.

Teammate Naya Roettger scored 10 point to round out the double-digit scoring against White Swan.

There weren’t any oppositional players to score in double digits against Granger in either game.

Granger – Naya Roettger 9, Dalia Quinonez 5, Bella Payne 3, Lily Stewart 10, Jayleen Vasquez 21, Jasslyn Ramos 2

Wahluke – Alondra Lozano 4, Melissa Fierros 2, Karina Cruz 1, Kenya Valdovinos 4, Ellee Marlow 2, Martha Barragan 8

Granger – Delilah Schneider 2, Naya Roettger 10, Mireya Carrasco 3, Mya Rodriguez 2, Bella Payne 1, Cassandra Herrera 2, Lily Stewart 15, Jayleen Vasquez 18, Jasslyn Ramos 2

White Swan – Nakota Sampson 4, Julia Ike-Andrews 2, Kaitn Zage-low 2, Gladis Pineda 7, Lovey VanPelt 2, Kiana Castilleja 2, Daisy Pineda 5