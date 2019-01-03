John “Dick” Richard Golob, 85, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 28, 2018, in Yakima.
He was born Feb. 24, 1933, in Yakima.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Jan. 19, 2019, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Dick’s online memorial book, may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
