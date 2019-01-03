Caroline Adrianne Pacheco

Caroline Adrianna Pacheco, 34, of Wapato, died Jan. 3, 2019 in Wapato.
She was born Sept. 7, 1984, in Toppenish.
Dressing ceremonies will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato.
Overnight services will follow at the Toppenish Creek Longhouse in White Swan. Burial will be Monday Jan 7, at the Toppenish Creek Cemetery.in White Swan.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
