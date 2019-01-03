Andrew M. Martin died at the age of 79 on New Year’s Day.

He was born to Pauline and Andrew Martin on March 13, 1939, in Greenwood, SC.

He graduated from Richmond County Academy in 1957 and received a Bachelor of Art degree from Central Washington University in 1989.

He joined the USMC in 1957 and served for 20 years in the motor transport field. He had multiple tours in Vietnam and served on I and I duty in Lincoln, Neb., and was stationed in Barstow, Calif. to finally retire in Yakima in 1977.

He was awarded the Presidential and Navy Unit commendations, Vietnam Service medal with six stars and a Good Conduct medal with five stars.

After his military retirement, he has been married 41 years to his wife Dawn. Together they enjoyed camping and hiking in the Mojave Desert near Needles, Calif., metal detecting, antiquing and just doing things together. Andrew loved to read and write letters expressing his views on issues.

He is survived by his wife Dawn, one son Andy Martin, a sister Georgia Holleman, and a brother George Martin. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

There will be no memorial service, and his ashes will be in the place he loved most and felt at peace.

