A smile can do so much

I had the privilege of hearing about the video recently produced by Sunnyside High School, “You Matter at SHS.”

I also watched the video, which embodies a philosophy I have long lived by… let others know they matter.

So often, people get caught up in day-to-day matters and forget to let others know how much they matter.

I have always been known for my smile. A recent visit with a former classmate confirmed this.

I didn’t know, as a teenager dealing with teenaged matters, that people appreciated my upbeat and cheerful demeanor.

Not knowing didn’t stop me from smiling and being friendly, but I didn’t know it meant as much as it did.

No one told me my friendliness made their lives a little better.

As an adult, I still try to be friendly and upbeat. I try to smile and let people know how much they mean to me.

I don’t know who penned this quote I have had since junior high, but I have tried to live accordingly…

“A smile costs nothing but gives much. It enriches those who receive, without making poor those who give. It takes but a moment, but the memory sometimes lasts forever…”

The quote continues, “None is so rich or mighty that he can get along without it, and none is so poor but that he can be made rich by it. A smile creates happiness in the home, fosters good will in business, and is the countersign of friendship…”

There is much more to the quote, but the point is clear: We can make a difference in the lives of others with a smile.

The student I interviewed from SHS hopes to make a difference in the lives of those she encounters with her smile.

It made her feel good to receive recognition for being a happy, smiling and friendly, person.

Another person, the recently deceased J. “Dennis” Bottineau, was known for his smile.

That, I hope, is how I will be remembered because I smile to show others how much they matter to me.