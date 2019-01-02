SCORE BOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 27

Grandview 66

Prosser 75

-

Dec. 28

Sunnyside 62

Kamiak 52

MLT Holiday Tourney

-

Sunnyside Christian 70

White Swan 28

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Granger 68

Wahluke 64

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Mabton 34

River View 64

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Prosser 56

St. George’s 63

Eagles Holiday Classic

-

Dec. 29

Sunnyside 60

Edmonds-Woodway 65

MLT Holiday Tourney

-

Sunnyside Christian 67

River View 43

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Granger 51

White Swan 56

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Mabton 46

Wahluke 50

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Prosser 47

West Valley (Spokane) 67

Eagles Holiday Classic

-

BOYS WRESTLING

Dec. 29

Sunnyside 144.5 points 3rd place

Hanford Winter Cup

-

Grandview High 67.0 points 11th place

Hanford Winter Cup

-

Granger 100.0 points 8th place

Hanford Winter Cup

-

Mabton 43.5 points 18th place

Hanford Winter Cup

-

Prosser 74.0 points 20th place

Pacific Coast Wrestling Tourney

-

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 27

Sunnyside 64

Kentlake 33

Top of the Peak Tourney

-

Grandview 55

Prosser 63

-

Dec. 28

Sunnyside 34

Glacier Peak 51

Top of the Peak Tourney

-

Sunnyside Christian 38

White Swan 35

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Granger 50

Wahluke 21

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Mabton 68

River View 29

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Prosser 64

Sandpoint, Idaho 53

Eagles Holiday Classic

-

Dec. 29

Sunnyside 47

Chiawana 40

Top of the Peak Tourney

-

Sunnyside Christian

River View not provided

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Granger 55

White Swan 24

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Mabton 54

Wahluke 34

Granger Christmas Tourney

-

Prosser 47

Colfax 36

Eagles Holiday Classic

-

GIRLS WRESTLING

Dec. 28

Sunnyside 255.0 1st place

Hanford Winter Cup

-

Grandview High results not available – placed Top 10

Woolley Women’s Tourney

-

Granger High 55 points 13th place

Hanford Winter Cup

-

Mabton High 28.0 points 26th place

Hanford Winter Cup

-

Prosser 54.0 points 14th place

Hanford Winter Cup

-

Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.