SCORE BOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dec. 27
Grandview 66
Prosser 75
-
Dec. 28
Sunnyside 62
Kamiak 52
MLT Holiday Tourney
-
Sunnyside Christian 70
White Swan 28
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Granger 68
Wahluke 64
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Mabton 34
River View 64
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Prosser 56
St. George’s 63
Eagles Holiday Classic
-
Dec. 29
Sunnyside 60
Edmonds-Woodway 65
MLT Holiday Tourney
-
Sunnyside Christian 67
River View 43
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Granger 51
White Swan 56
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Mabton 46
Wahluke 50
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Prosser 47
West Valley (Spokane) 67
Eagles Holiday Classic
-
BOYS WRESTLING
Dec. 29
Sunnyside 144.5 points 3rd place
Hanford Winter Cup
-
Grandview High 67.0 points 11th place
Hanford Winter Cup
-
Granger 100.0 points 8th place
Hanford Winter Cup
-
Mabton 43.5 points 18th place
Hanford Winter Cup
-
Prosser 74.0 points 20th place
Pacific Coast Wrestling Tourney
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dec. 27
Sunnyside 64
Kentlake 33
Top of the Peak Tourney
-
Grandview 55
Prosser 63
-
Dec. 28
Sunnyside 34
Glacier Peak 51
Top of the Peak Tourney
-
Sunnyside Christian 38
White Swan 35
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Granger 50
Wahluke 21
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Mabton 68
River View 29
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Prosser 64
Sandpoint, Idaho 53
Eagles Holiday Classic
-
Dec. 29
Sunnyside 47
Chiawana 40
Top of the Peak Tourney
-
Sunnyside Christian
River View not provided
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Granger 55
White Swan 24
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Mabton 54
Wahluke 34
Granger Christmas Tourney
-
Prosser 47
Colfax 36
Eagles Holiday Classic
-
GIRLS WRESTLING
Dec. 28
Sunnyside 255.0 1st place
Hanford Winter Cup
-
Grandview High results not available – placed Top 10
Woolley Women’s Tourney
-
Granger High 55 points 13th place
Hanford Winter Cup
-
Mabton High 28.0 points 26th place
Hanford Winter Cup
-
Prosser 54.0 points 14th place
Hanford Winter Cup
-
Sunnyside Sun Policy: Statistics and scores will be published once they are officially recorded and provided by the coaches. If the scores are unavailable or have not been provided at the time of publication, it will be noted.
