Roberta E. Still, 75, Sunnyside died Dec. 26, 2018 in Sunnyside.
She was born Nov. 28, 1943 in Prosser.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Jan. 12, at noon at Smith Funeral Homes in Sunnyside.
Those who want to sign Roberta’s online on-line memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
