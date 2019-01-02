Public Record

Sunnyside municipal court

Judge John E. Maxwell

December 20, 2018

Pre-trial conferences

Manuel Aguilera Torres, dob: 12/19/94; fourth degree assault, six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.

Erik Anthony Anguiano Herrera, dob: 5/21/97; harassment, drug paraphernalia prohibited. Dismissed.

Nazario D. Cendejas, dob: 7/22/89; disorderly conduct. Dismissed.

Ricard John Deleon, dob: 12/28/93; second degree driving while license suspended. Bench warrant.

Efrain Gaitan, dob: 10/7/96; third degree driving while licenses suspended. Bench warrant.

Rick Garza, dob: 1/20/83; obstructing law enforcement officer, plead guilty/found guilty. Sentenced 364/354 days; fined $443.

Freddy Gris, dob: 8/20/92; two counts of third degree driving while license suspended. Both amended to no operator’s license and fined $200 per count.

Katrina Monique Lopez, dob: 5/31/95; fourth degree assault. Third degree malicious mischief. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.

Alexandro Rey Biterbo Medina, dob: 9/27/96; second degree criminal trespass; Dismissed.

Benigno Torres-Ruiz, dob: 5/24/66; driving under influence. Amended reckless driving. Sentenced to 364/362; fined $1285.65; drug paraphernalia prohibited. Dismissed.

Jesus J. Torres, dob: 10/15/98; minor in possession and or consumption. Six-month Stipulated Order of Compliance.

Aureliano Valencia Spindola, dob: 2/25/88; no contact order/protection order violation, pled guilty/found guilty, sentenced 364/354 days, fined $473.75; threats to do harm, dismissed.

Gregory Lamarr Wesley, dob: 6/19/86; theft, pled guilty/found guilty, sentenced to 364/319 days, fined $143.

Stipulated orderof compliance

Vanessa Avalos, dob: 6/17/95; criminal trespass, second degree. Conditions met Dismissed. Criminal trespass first degree. Conditions met. Dismissed.

Alfredo David Marin, dob: 3/2/95; theft. SOC revoked. Fined $43 and sentenced to 364/344 days.

Probation hearing

Luberto Fernandez Rodriguez, dob: 6/3/87; failed to comply, 30 days re-imposed.

review Hearings

Maria Jessica Gonzalez, dob: 8/28/64; driving under influence. Conditions met. Dismissed.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

December 15

Robert Losoya Jr, dob; 9/13/89; obstructing law enforcement officer.

Jose Parra-Contreras, dob: 1/3/85; third degree theft.

Miquel A. Cervantes, dob: 9/30/85; fourth degree domestic violence assault, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

December 24

Veronica M. Uribe, dob: 1/24/89; third degree theft.

Israel N. Amaro, dob: 11/1/64; driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock device, driving while license suspended.

December 23

Noel R. Garza, dob: 6/3/76; malicious mischief.

December 22

Angelita Jones, dob: 5/6/88; driving while license suspended.

Jose A Guzman-Torres, dob: 5/7/90; disorderly conduct.

DECEMBER 21

Irene M. Quiltanenock, dob: 10/15/81; third degree theft.

Paul C. Leija, dob: 11/2/79; unlawful possession of a firearm.

Monjonique A. Bible, dob: 12/14/92; Investigation, possession of stolen motor vehicle.

December 20

Martin Alvarez-Chavez, dob: 10/4/73; harassment.

Sunnyside fire calls

December 25

Aid call to 800 block of Crescent Avenue.

December 24

Aid call to 900 block of Ida Belle Street.

Aid call to 100 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to the 2400 block of Ray Road,

Aid call to 100 block of Parkland Drive.

Aid call to the 2100 block of Ferson Road.

Aid call to 1400 block of South First Street.

Aid call to the 3200 block of Picard Place.

Aid call the 400 block of West South Hill Road.

Aid call to 400 block of West South Hill Road.

Aid call to the 1200 block of East Harrison Avenue.

Aid call to the 600 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

December 23

Aid call to 600 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

DECEMBER 22

Aid call to 300 block of East Edison Avenue.

Aid call to 300 Kriner Road.

Aid call to the 1800 East Edison Avenue.

Aid call to the 2600 block of East Yakima Valley Highway.

Aid call to 700 Otis Avenue.

DECEMBER 21

Aid call to 1000 Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 700 block Memorial Street, Prosser.

Gas leak on 100 block of Midvale Road.

December 20

Aid call to the 1000 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

Aid call to 1200 block of North Outlook Road.

Aid call to 700 block of Otis Avenue.

Aid call to the 500 block of North Fourth Street.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

December 21

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Groom Lane.

Animal problem on East Foruth Stret.

Emergency medical situation on Division Street.

Animal problem on King Street.

Animal problem on West Third Street.

Animal problem on Conestoga Way.

Theft on Avenue C.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Stassen Way.

Animal problem on West Fifth Stret.

Traffic hazard at West Wine Country and Stover roads.

Court order violation on Grandridge Road.

December 22

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Unwanted guest on East Stover Road.

Agency assist on Crescent Drive.

Attempt to locate on Grandridge Road.

Attempt to locate on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity at East Wine Country Road and Ash Street.

December 23

Suspicious activity on North Elm Street.

Noise complaint on Larson Street.

Agency assist on Arteaga Circle.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Suspicious activity on North Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Avenue C.

December 24

Juvenile problem on East Second Street.

Agency assist at Sunnyside Mabton Highway and Green Valley Road.

Suspicious activity at Puterbaugh and Forsell roads.

Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person at East Stover and West Wine Country roads.

Burglary on DeAngela Drive.

Traffic stop on Wallace Way.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

December 25

Shots reported fired on West Wine Country Road.

Domestic call at Douglas and East Second streets.

Agency assist on North Fourth Street.

Suicidal person on North Fourth Street.

Domestic call on Wilson Highway.

Traffic stop on Wilson Highway.

Noise complaint on East Second Street.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

December 26

Agency assist on Mountainview Road.

Animal problem on East Washington Street.

Animal problem on Broadview Drive.

Animal problem on Broadway Drive.

Parking problem on Cedar Street.

Welfare check on North Fourth Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on Euclid Road.

Suspicious activity at West Wine Country Road and Avenue A.

Agency assist on South Elm Street.

Malicious mischief on Highland Road.

Resident assist on Sandy Lane.

December 27

Suspicious activity on Crescent Drive.

Parking problem on West Fourth Street.

Parking problem on Arikara Drive.

Suspicious activity on Old Prosser Road.

Juvenile problem on South Euclid Road.

Trespassing on West Wine Country Road.

Lobby contact on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Wallace Way.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity at West Second Street and Avenue G.

Unsecure premises on Cherry Lane.

Welfare check on Avenue H.

december 28

Unsecure premises on Wallace Way.

Agency assist on Division Street.

GRANGER POLICE

december 21

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Suspicious activity on Temby Lane.

december 22

Suspicious activity on Second Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Third Street.

Resident assist on Main Stret.

Suspicious activity on Barker Road.

Residential alarm on West Boulevard North.

december 23

Agency assist on East First Street.

Assault on La Pierre Road.

Malicious mischief on La Pierre Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Domestic call on Liberty Avenue.

december 24

Agency assist on Dranbank Road.

december 25

Agency assist at Yakima Valley Highway and Barker Road.

Suspicious activity on E Street.

Fireworks on East Second Street.

december 26

Domestic call on East Third Street.

december 28

Suspicious activity on Sunnyside Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

december 21

Traffic stop on B Street.

december 26

Traffic stop on Sixth Avenue.

december 27

Theft on B Street.

PROSSER POLICE

DECEMBER 14

Welfare check requested in the 900 block of Alexander Court.

Theft reported in the 200 block of Merlot Drive.

Traffic stop at Chardonnay Ave. and Merlot Drive.

Traffic stop at Gap Road and Old Inland Empire Highway.

Intoxicated juvenile reported in the 1200 block of Prosser Avenue.

Non-injury crash reported at Gap and Wine Country roads.

DECEMEBER 15

Traffic stop at Grant Avenue and Wine Country Road.

Lobby contact on Bennett Avenue.

Suspicious person in the 2000 block of Highland Drive.

Suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Old Inland Empire Highway.

DECEMBER 16

Non-injury vehicle crash reported at Bennett Avenue and Margaret Street.

Traffic stop at Gap and Wine Country roads.

Theft in the 400 block of Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop in the 400 block of Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop at Merlot Drive and Wine Country Road.

DECEMBER 17

Unregistered vehicle cited in the 1800 block of Wine Country Road.

Lobby contact on Bennett Avenue.

Traffic compliant in the 600 block of Market Street.

Phone scam in the 1200 block of Stacy Avenue.

DECEMBER 18

Found property in the 700 block of Brock Court.

Disturbance in the 1800 block of Wine Country Road.

DECEMBER 19

Malicious mischief in the 1800 block of Highland Drive.

Active warrant at Seventh Street and Dudley Avenue.

Agency assist with assault on CR-12.

Lobby contact on Bennett Avenue.

Non-injury vehicle crash at Seventh Street and Meade Avenue.

Suspicious activity in the 800 block of Sixth Street.

DECEMBER 20

Malicious mischief in the 600 block of Sixth Street.

Noise compliant in the 900 block of Alexander Court.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

december 21

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Business alarm on East Allen Road.

Theft on Duffy Road.

Prisoner transport on West Fifth Avenue, Ellensburg.

Residential alarm on North Avenu.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Fourth Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Threats on East Edison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Parkland Drive.

Fire hazmat on Midvale Road.

Animal problem on North Fourth Street.

Animal problem on West Madison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Cascade Way.

Harassment on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on McBride Street.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Found property at North 16th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash at East Lincoln Avenue and Alphabet Lane.

Residential alarm on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on Rouse Road.

december 22

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Agency assist on Albro Road.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Informational call on Homer Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Tacoma Avenue.

Business alarm on Picard Place.

Disorderly conduct on Homer Street.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on Picard Place.

Business alarm on Yakima Avenue.

Domestic call on Sage Court.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on Ayrshire Street.

Informational call at South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic call on West Edison Avenue.

Fraud on Crescent Avenue.

Resident assist on Liberty Lane.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on East Ida Belle Street.

Domestic call on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Waneta Road.

Unwanted guest on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Decatur Avenue.

Harassment at North 11th Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street.

Traffic stop at South 13th Street and Tacoma Avenue.

december 23

Civil matter on North Fourth Street.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Decatur Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West Nicolai Avenue.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Harassment at South Seventh Street and East Decatur Avenue.

Welfare check on South Fourth Street.

Resident assist on Skyline Drive.

Harassment on East Lincoln Avenue.

Residential alarm on North Sixth Street.

Public service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on South 16th Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

December 24

Agency assist at Sunnyside Mabton Highway and Green Valley Road.

Death investigation on South First Street.

Traffic stop on South Fifth Street.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on Homer Street.

Residential alarm on South 14th Street.

Domestic call on South 13th Street.

Unwanted guest on South 13th Street.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Civil matter on Homer Street.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard at East South Hill Road and South Fourth Street.

Civil matter on Gregory Avenue.

Welfare check on Vine Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Waneta Road.

Assault on West Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic call on South Fourth Street.

Assault on Homer Street.

Harassment on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call on West Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on South Second Street.

Domestic call on Reeves Way.

Suspicious activity at Bagley Drive and Beckner Alley.

Noise complaint on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious activity at Carnation Drive and West Lincoln Avenue.

december 25

Unwanted guest on South Fourth Street.

Drugs on South 10th Street.

Shots reported fired on McClain Drive.

Suspicious activity on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Agency assist on Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious activity at Beckner Alley and Rouse Road.

Domestic call on Allen Road.

Public service on Tacoma Avenue.

Domestic call on Reeves Way.

Animal problem on Heffron Street.

Suspicious activity on Liberty Lane.

Business alarm on Cemetery Road.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Structure fire on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Ostructing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspcious activity on South Eighth Street.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Public service on East Allen Road.

December 26

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Public service on Quail Lane.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

Agency assist on Midvale Road.

Malicious mischief on North Sixth Street.

Trespassing on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Wanted person on South Ninth Street.

Wanted person on East Edison Avenue.

Recovered stolen property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on North Avenue.

Welfare check on Weatherwax Street.

Juvenile problem on McClain Drive.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on North Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle at Merrick Avenue and Orchard Drive.

Residential alarm on Cemetery Road.

Resident assist on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Informational call on Gregory Avenue.

Domestic call on South 13th Street.

Traffic stop at East Edison Avenue and Park Drive.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Unsecure premises on Alexander Road.

Animal problem on Grant Avenue.

Animal problem on Swan Road.

Animal problem on McClain Drive.

Lost property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call on SR-241.

Suspicious activity on South 10th Street.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Emergency medical situation on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Attempt to locate on East South Hill Road.

Public service on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Harassment on South Fourth Street.

Public service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Public service on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on South 10th Street.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

december 27

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Hit-and-run crash on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious activity at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle fire on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on West Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on South Ninth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Gregory Avenue.

Residential alarm on Jersey Street.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Theft on Alexander Road.

Warrant service at North 16th Street and North Avenue.

Informational call on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Informational call on North Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Rouse Road.

Welfare check on Reith Way.

Malicious mischief on North Fourth Street.

Parking problem on Grape Lane.

Court order service on East Decatur Avenue.

Attempt to locate on South 13th Street.

Informational call on West Edison Avenue.

Domestic call on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call on North 13th Street.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

december 28

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Agency assist on Tacoma Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Gregory Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

December 21

Suspicious activity on Zillah Heights Road, Zillah.

Missing person on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Sand Hill Road, Grandview.

Informational call on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Resident assist on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on West Outlook Road, Outlook.

Domestic call on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Holmason Road, Sunnyside.

Fraud on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Harassment on Vance Road, Mabton.

Theft on Spike Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

december 22

Domestic call on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on SR-241, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Recovered stolen property at Roza Drive and Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Liberty Road, Granger.

Suspicious activity at Sheller and Holmason roads, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

december 23

Non-injury crash at Grey and Charvet roads, Grandview.

Animal problem on Houghton Road, Zillah.

Domestic call on Nelson Road, Granger.

Animal problem on Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle at Dekker and Van Belle roads, Granger.

Animal problem at East Zillah Drive and Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Buena Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Trespassing on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

december 24

Welfare check on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Weapon assault at Sunnyside Mabton Highway and Sandy Lane, Sunnyside.

Crast at Robison Road and Abby Lane, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash at Sunnyside Mabton Highway and Tear Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on South County Line Road, Grandview.

Harassment on Harrison Road, Sunnyside.

Theft on Hawkins Road, Zillah.

Burglary on Harrison Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Shots reported fired at Buena Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash at SLI and Bridgeman roads, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Blaine Road, Granger.

Informational call on Sunnyside Mabton Highway, Grandview.

Shots reported fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Durham Road, Zillah.

december 25

Found property on zillah Heights Road, Zillah.

Domestic call on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash at Beam and Hudson roads, Granger.

Shots reported fired on Mabton Sunnyside Highway, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Dekker Road, Outlook.

Found property at Hudson and Chute roads, Outlook.

Injury crash on Buena Road, Zillah.

Crash on Buena Road, Zillah.

Domestic call on Murray Road, Mabton.

Threats on North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Midvale Road, Mabton.

December 26

Domestic call on Price Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Gurley Road, Granger.

Unwanted guest on North Granger Road, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on SR-241, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

december 27

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Animal bite on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Threats on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Resident assist on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Beam Road, Granger.

Welfare check on Dekker Road, Outlook.

Shots reported fired on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Unsecure premises on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

december 28

Business alarm on Buena Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

december 21

Fraud on First Avenue.

december 22

Civil matter on Park Street.

Trespassing on First Avenue.

Emergency medical situation on Seventh Street.

december 23

Emergency medical situation on D’Anjou Street.

december 24

Agency assist at Robison Road and Abby Lane.

Resident assist on Interstate 82, Milepost 48.

Traffic hazard on First Avenue.

Business alarm on Zillah West Road.

Suspicious activity on Chenaur Drive.

december 25

Suspicious activity on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Agency assist on East First Avenue.

Burglary on Cooper Lane.

december 26

Agency assist on North Elm Street, Toppenish.

Agency assist on Ward Road, Toppenish.

Agency assist on East Third Street, Granger.

december 27

Suspcious activity at Northstone Parkway and Cheyne Road.

Agency assist on North F Street, Toppenish.