Laura Crooks named new CEO of Children’s Village

— Laura Crooks has been named the new Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Village, the regional integrated center that provides more than 30 different services to children with special healthcare needs and their families.

She brings a wealth of experience to Children’s Village, which has served children and families in Central Washington for more than 20 years.

At Seattle Children’s, Crooks worked to bring direct services to children with special needs and disabilities, and in areas of leadership and organizational growth as a senior director. She also participated in strategic visioning and developed new models of care at Children’s Hospital.

She and her husband, Todd, created the nonprofit Chad’s Legacy Project after the loss of their oldest son to schizophrenia and suicide. Chad’s Legacy is dedicated to the advancement of mental health education and innovations in the evaluation and treatment of mental illness. The nonprofit has created the Washington State Mental Health Summit, bringing together providers, payers, government officials, philanthropists and educators to focus on key initiatives of mental health education in schools, use of technology, workforce for the future, peer and family support, and first episode psychosis.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Laura’s caliber take the reins at Children’s Village as the Village looks to expand much-needed services to children with special needs in our region,” said Erin Black, CEO of The Memorial Foundation and president of the board of Children’s Village.