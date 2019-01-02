It’s open!

— Cars and people lined up Monday morning for the opening of the city’s newest eatery.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen opened its doors at 10 a.m., but shortly after, the computers went down, Sunnyside Sun staffer Karen Zackula said.

“It didn’t take long,” she said, noting the system was back up and operational at around 10:30 a.m....much to the delight of eager first-time customers.

The opening has been anticipated since it was announced there would be a new restaurant on Yakima Valley Highway last May.

The $2 million project was developed by Hogback Development of Yakima.

At the time, it was estimated 65 jobs would be created, but patrons of the eatery were ready to enjoy the Southern Fried Cajun chicken and other delights on the menu.

They will no longer need to travel to Yakima, if they are looking for the tasty food served up at Popeye’s because there is one conveniently located in the Lower Yakima Valley now.

Zackula, who was second in the long line of people waiting to be served, said she wanted to get photos and meet staff at the eatery.

She picked up chicken for people in the office to support the local business.

“The customer service was excellent… everyone was friendly, and everything was tidy and clean,” Zackula said.

“I thought it (the chicken) was good, too,” she said noting the staff treated everyone well.

Mayor Julia Hart, who has also been a judge for food competitions, enjoyed her first thigh from the restaurant.

“In my humble opinion, the food was delicious,” she said.

“I’m excited to have the store open,” Hart said, noting it has been long anticipated.

“I’m excited people were checking it out.”