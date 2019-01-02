Greyhounds run out of gas against rival Mustangs

— The Greyhounds broke from the starting gate with a 26-point, second quarter and ran out to a 57-51 lead going into the final period against visiting Prosser during last Thursday night’s 2A Central Washington Athletic Conference game.

There were still 8 minutes remaining to play and another gear for the Mustangs to shift into as they sped away with a 24-point, fourth quarter while holding rival Grandview to 9 points and winning 75-66.

“I think we had a long break. The first half we were just kind of a step to two steps behind everything and still not running real great offense,” PHS Head Coach Toby Cox explained. “Even in the second half… we just started penetrating more and taking it to the basket, instead of settling for outside shots.”

Grandview High School (4-5, 2A CWAC and 5-6, overall) had a 17-point lead and were ahead 57-40 with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter.

Prosser High School (6-3, 2A CWAC and 6-3, overall) went on an 11-0 run to close out the quarter.

Sophomore Haden Hicks led the Mustang rally with 7 points, while senior Nik Williams added 4.

“Once they went on that run, we didn’t execute like we did in the first two-and-one half quarters. We didn’t communicate as much on defense… That’s one thing that we harp on here… You’ve got to talk thru screens and talk thru switches… got to work together and then just execute,” GHS junior Rocco Parrish expressed.

Greyhounds junior Nate Garza had picked up his fourth personal foul and was forced to watch the Mustangs recapture their offensive drive from the bench, while they outscored the Greyhounds 21-18 in the third.

“We just had to have the mindset, ‘Okay, we need to get ourselves going and we need to be able to run out there and score’,” Hicks said. “Once we got going, you know, we started playing better and better.”

As the fourth quarter opened with Garza hitting a field goal and connecting on a pair of free throws, Mustangs senior Christian Trevino knocked down a 3-point shot and was followed up by a Hicks field goal that cut the Greyhounds lead to 61-56 with about 6:00 left.

The high-performance defensive play that shifted the Mustangs momentum into fifth gear was set-up by Hicks.

Grandview sophomore Nicholas Gutierrez caught an outlet pass in stride as he made his way to the rival’s basket for what appeared to be a breakaway layup.

The 6’ 2” Hicks tracked down the driving guard in full pursuit mode from behind.

As Gutierrez elevated, he softly released the ball from his right hand toward the hoop for a kiss off the glass.

Hicks glided up to swat the shot out of mid-air, blocked the ball off the backboard and without making any body contact for a foul, kept