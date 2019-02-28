New grocery store opens

READY, SET, OPEN – The grand opening of Grocery Outlet attracts Sunnyside city officials and local royalty for today’s 9 a.m. ribbon cutting event, which featured a grocery receipt as the ceremonial ribbon. From left to right, Sunnyside Deputy Mayor Francisco Guerrero, Miss Regal Majesty Audrina Campos, Miss Sunnyside Cynthia Santiago Villanueva, Jenna Richmond, along with her parents and store owners Tonya and Kevin Richmond, Grocery Outlet Company owner Rob Weaver, City Manager Martin Casey, Miss Sunnyside Princess Deira Cortez and Mayor Julia Hart.