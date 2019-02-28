Lady Griz fall on FG with :04

— The No. 9 seeded Sunnyside High School Lady Grizzlies (21-3) fell 53-52 to the No. 1 Woodinville Falcons (24-3) on a field goal with :04 remaining during their opening round game in the 4A Hardwood Classic at the Tacoma Dome Wednesday night.

The Lady Griz battled the top ranked Falcons for all four quarters. They led 25-24 at halftime. Sunnyside made 10-22 field goals in shooting 46 percent from the floor. They were 3-11 for 27 percent from beyond the arch and were 2-2 at the charity stripe.

The game was tied 38-38 to start the final period. With 4:00 remaining the game was tied for the sixth time. Both teams were evenly matched as the game was headed toward a final possession ending.

Sunnyside was held without a field goal for the last 2:16 of the game. They connected on 8-9 from the free throw line for 89 percent in the second half.

Woodinville’s height provided an offensive rebounding advantage 15-5, which proved to be the one category the Lady Grizzlies couldn’t overcome down the stretch. And, on a field goal with :04 left, the Falcons seized the victory away from Sunnyside.

The Lady Grizzles were led by senior Ashlee Maldonado’s game high 32 points on 11-20 field goals, 4-11 on three pointers and 6-7 from the line. Junior Kameran Rodriguez contributed 12, seniors Carla Cardenas added 5 and Brielle Newhouse chipped in 3.