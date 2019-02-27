Weekend actors compete

— Valley Theatre Company and the Washington State Commission of Theatre Arts presents “Kaleidoscope 2019” through Sunday, March 3, at the Princess Theatre and Green Room, 1228 Meade Ave.

Community theatre companies from around the state are competing for best shows, ensemble and performances. The event begins tonight (Wednesday) with rehearsals and continues through Sunday.

Tickets are available at www.ThePrincessTheatre.net and at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.