St. Paddy’s dance planned

As of Wednesday, February 27, 2019
SUNNYSIDE — There is still time to make plans for the annual St. Patrick’s Dinner and Dance set for March 16 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 907 S. Sixth St.
Tickets are available at the parish office.
