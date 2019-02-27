SHS State send-off

“I hope to just leave it all on the court… it feels good to have the support from the whole school and the community,” Sunnyside High School senior girls basketball player Brielle Newhouse said at Tuesday’s 4A Hardwood Classic send-off at the high school. Above, the Lady Grizzlies gather for a group photo in front of friends and family. At left, Olivia Puente and Ashlee Maldonado lead the team through a tunnel formed by the Grizzly Nation before departing for Tacoma.