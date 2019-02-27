SHS State send-off

“I hope to just leave it all on the court… it feels good to have the support from the whole school and the community,” Sunnyside High School senior girls basketball player Brielle Newhouse said at Tuesday’s 4A Hardwood Classic send-off at the high school. Above, the Lady Grizzlies gather for a group photo in front of friends and family. At left, Olivia Puente and Ashlee Maldonado lead the team through a tunnel formed by the Grizzly Nation before departing for Tacoma.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment