Semi driver injured in rollover

PROSSER — The Washington State Patrol says the cause of a Saturday rollover involving a semi at SR-221 and SR-14 was inattention.
Cosme A. Hernandez, 57, of Prosser was injured when he attempted a northbound turn onto SR-221 from SR-14 and his 2004 Western Star semi and trailer left the roadway.
He was transported to Trios Health in the Tri-Cities, and the State Patrol cited him for second-degree negligent driving.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment