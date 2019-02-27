Semi driver injured in rollover

— The Washington State Patrol says the cause of a Saturday rollover involving a semi at SR-221 and SR-14 was inattention.

Cosme A. Hernandez, 57, of Prosser was injured when he attempted a northbound turn onto SR-221 from SR-14 and his 2004 Western Star semi and trailer left the roadway.

He was transported to Trios Health in the Tri-Cities, and the State Patrol cited him for second-degree negligent driving.