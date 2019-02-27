School District vehicle recovered

GRANGER — A vehicle stolen from the Sunnyside School District was recovered and a Toppenish man was arrested Saturday for its theft.
A Granger Police officer conducted a traffic stop for an inoperable headlight at milepost 3 on SR-223 and believed the driver of the vehicle was behaving suspiciously.
In a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court, the officer was given a false name, but later was identified as 32-year-old Jose Israel Rivas.
The officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen and arrested Rivas for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment