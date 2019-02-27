School District vehicle recovered

— A vehicle stolen from the Sunnyside School District was recovered and a Toppenish man was arrested Saturday for its theft.

A Granger Police officer conducted a traffic stop for an inoperable headlight at milepost 3 on SR-223 and believed the driver of the vehicle was behaving suspiciously.

In a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court, the officer was given a false name, but later was identified as 32-year-old Jose Israel Rivas.

The officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen and arrested Rivas for possession of a stolen vehicle.