Public Record

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

Feb. 19

Isaac Guillen, dob: 1/27/83; unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rafael Hernandez-Luna, dob: 8/29/81; driving under the influence.

Ricardo Siller, dob; 5/7/70; three counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver; offender accountability act.

Moses A. Prieto, dob: 2/12/01; probation violation.

Feb. 20

Santiago Lopez, Jr. dob: 5/26/80; driving motor vehicle without ignition interlock, driving under influence.

Jonathen A . Rosales, dob: 11/21/98; driving while license suspended.

Enrique J. Garza-Barriga, dob: 3/2/88; DOC contract- Sunnyside; two counts of third-degree theft.

Ruben T. Salinas, III, dob: 1/16/98; third-degree theft.

Esteban Gomez-Gomez, dob:5/16/96; five counts of violation of Sunnyside Court commitment.

Tommy L. Privett, dob: 1/7/69; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Feb. 21

Scott A. Littler, dob: 1/17/72; possession of another’s id, driving without ignitions interlock device, tamper with ignitions interlock.

Edita Torres-Valencia, dob: 2/7/88; obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Indalecio Ledesma Moreno, dob: 5/14/99; fourth degree domestic violence assault.

Francisco I. Caudillo, dob: 8/1/00, agency hold; fourth counts of second-degree theft.

Francisco J. Valencia, dob: 1/5/96; third degree malicious mischief, drug paraphernalia violation.

FEb. 22

Maximiliano A. Gomez, dob: 11/10/92; Violations of protection order, DOC Contact- Sunnyside.

Cesar Maceda Sanchez, dob: 8/15/92; driving with no valid operator’s license with no ID.

Jose J. Moncivaiz, dob: 1/23/97; second degree criminal trespass.

Gilbert V. Perales-Esperanza, dob: 10/13/69; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Feb. 24

Lila L Everybodytalksabout, dob: 7/28/78; DOC contract, Sunnyside.

FEb. 25

Angel Cisneros, dob:9/29/98; Held for investigation

Juan A. Ochoa, dob: 4/9/96; hold for investigation.

Ashley I. Gutierrez, dob: 4/8/92; Sunnyside Court commitment.

Juan J. Alvarado, dob: 11/24/67; Toppenish Police Department.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

February 19

Parking problem on Picard Place.

Attempt to locate on South 13th Street.

Domestic disturbance on West South Hill Road.

Vehicle theft on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Code enforce on Homer Street.

Runaway juvenile on West Grandview Avenue.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Found property on Midvale Road.

Traffic offense on Cemetery Road at Beckner Alley.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on South 16th Street at Gregory Avenue.

Parking problem on East Kearney Avenue.

Assault on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence on Gap Road at South Lester Road.

Unwanted guest on South Sixth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road.

February 20

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Unwanted guest on Tacoma Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Federal Way.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Code enforce on Chestnut Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Court order violation on Hawthorn Drive.

Assault on East Edison Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on Northwest Crescent Avenue.

Fraud on South Sixth Street.

Non-injury crash on East Riverside Avenue.

Code enforce on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Harassment on Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on Apple Lane.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on East Fourth Street.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Parking problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on East Edison Avenue at South 16th Street.

Traffic hazard on Waneta Road at Alexander Road.

Traffic hazard on East Decatur Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Warrant service on South 16th Street at Allen Road.

Traffic stop on East Custer Avenue at South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Lincoln Avenue.

Driving under the influence on West Nicolai Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Tacoma Avenue.

Traffic stop on West Grandview Avenue.

February 21

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Drugs on North 16th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Suicidal person on Cascade Way.

Injury crash on East Franklin Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Fraud on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on North 13th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic offense on South 13th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Overdose on East Railroad Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on South 11th Street.

Domestic disturbance on Outlook Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on South Ninth Street at Blaine Avenue.

February 22

Injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue at South Sixth Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South Ninth Street.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Unknown crash on North Avenue at Scoon Road.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on South 11th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Harassment on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Code enforce on South 16th Street.

Court order violation on South 16th Street.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street at South Street.

February 23

Injury crash on Emerald Road.

Non-injury crash on Outlook Road.

Noise complaint on South 16th Street.

Vehicle theft on East Edison Avenue.

Public service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Morgan Road.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Threats on South Sixth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Ninth Street.

Traffic stop on Ann Avenue.

Lost property on West South Hill Road.

Traffic hazard on Gregory Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on East Harrison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Franklin Avenue at South Eighth Street.

February 24

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Grant Avenue at Park Drive.

Vehicle theft on South 13th Street.

Vehicle theft on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Seventh Street.

Malicious mischief on East Arrowsmith Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Maple Way.

February 25

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Terry Street.

Traffic hazard on Skyline Drive at West Grandview Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

Code enforce on East Decatur Avenue.

Parking problem on South 16th Street.

Assault on East Franklin Avenue.

Theft on East South Hill Road.

Shots fired on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Shots fired on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Recovered stolen property on Cascade Way.

Found property on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on South Ninth Street.

Traffic hazard on South Fifth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on Wells Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South First Street.

Domestic disturbance on North 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

GRANDVIEW POLICE

February 19

Traffic hazard on Division Street.

Wanted person on West Fifth Street.

Court order violation on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Elm Street at East Fifth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Powell Street.

Parking problem on Wolfe Lane.

Abuse Neglect on Wilson Highway.

Malicious mischief on Stassen Way at Rocky Ford Road.

Illegal dumping on North Euclid Road at Viall Road.

Parking problem on Velma Avenue.

Missing person on West Second Street.

February 20

Wanted person on East Washington Street.

Parking problem on Higgins Way at West Wine Country Road.

Burglary on Deangela Drive.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street at Grandridge Road.

Juvenile problem on Concord Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Missouri Street.

Parking problem on Davie Road.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

February 21

Traffic hazard on Stover Road at Interstate 82.

Malicious mischief on Zorada Road.

Attempt to locate on South Euclid Road.

Fraud on Arteaga Circle.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Suicidal person on Jefferson Drive.

Public service on Nicka Road.

Traffic hazard on Avenue H.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on West Wine Country Road.

February 22

Traffic hazard on West Fourth Street at Avenue E.

Assault on Cherry Lane.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street at Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Old Prosser Road at Pleasant Avenue.

February 23

Suspicious circumstance on Highland Road.

Assault on Armas Court.

Hit-and-run crash on Cherry Lane.

Assault on Arteaga Circle.

Suspicious circumstance on South Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way at South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

February 24

Suspicious circumstance on Velma Avenue at King Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way.

Traffic hazard on West Forsell Road at Wallace Way.

Shots fired on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Euclid Road at West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road AT West Bonnieview Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Velma Avenue.

Harassment on Carriage Court.

Court order violation on North Elm Street.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

February 25

Suspicious circumstance on North Birch Street.

Non-injury crash on West Fifth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Third Street.

Traffic hazard on Larson Street.

Parking problem on Division Street at Munson Lane.

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Avenue E at West Fourth Street.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 75 East.

Harassment on Arteaga Circle.

GRANGER POLICE

February 19

Burglary on B Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Washington Street.

February 20

Code enforce on Mentzer Avenue East.

Code enforce on East First Street.

February 22

Threats on Mentzer Avenue East.

Non-injury crash on Bailey Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Mark Avenue.

February 23

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway at Hudson Road.

February 24

Attempt to locate on East B Street at Fifth Street.

Non-injury crash on Interstate 82 off-ramp Eastbound Exit.

Juvenile problem on F Avenue.

February 25

Recovered stolen property on State Route 223 at Milepost 223.

Suspicious circumstance on Matthew Avenue.

February 26

Domestic disturbance on East First Street.

PROSSER POLICE

February 15

Domestic disturbance on Casi Court.

Fraud on Meade Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Petra Avenue.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at Alexander Court.

February 16

Traffic stop on Merlot Drive.

Traffic stop on Interstate 82 near Milepost 84.

Domestic disturbance reported on Merlot Drive.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at Nunn Road.

February 17

Suspicious circumstance on Wine Country Road.

Traffic complaint on Sixth Street.

February 18

Suspicious circumstance on Old Inland Empire Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Traffic stop on State Route 22 at State Route 221.

Traffic stop on Wine Country Road at Eighth Street.

February 19

Theft on Petra Avenue.

Stolen credit card on Meade Avenue.

Suspicious person on Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Sixth Street.

February 20

Suspicious person on Meade Avenue.

Traffic collision on Nunn Road at Old Inland Empire Highway.

Found property on Spokane Avenue.

Reckless driving on Bennett Avenue at Sadie Street.

February 21

Graffiti on Seventh Street at Hobbs.

Noise complaint on Wine Country Road.

Suspicious person on Wine Country Road.

WAPATO POLICE

February 19

Traffic stop on South Camas Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on South Camas.

February 20

Suspicious circumstance on South Camas Avenue.

Threats on South Wasco Avenue.

Eluding on state Highway 97 at Milepost 72.

Vehicle prowl on West Second Street.

February 21

Recovered stolen properties on Highway 97 at South Wapato Road.

Found property on South Kateri Lane.

Traffic hazard on Ivy Street.

February 22

Theft on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

February 23

Assault on South Wapato Avenue.

Unknown crash on Progressive Road at Campbell Road.

February 24

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue.

Suicidal person on Thorp Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Simcoe Avenue.

Injury crash on Lateral A Road.

February 25

Theft on South Naches Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Camas Avenue.

Theft on South Simcoe Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on South Camas Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Osborne Road.

Burglary on South Naches Avenue.

Theft on West First Street.

February 26

Suspicious circumstance on Egan Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

February 19

Vehicle fire on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Apricot Road at Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Illegal dumping on South Emerald Road at Murray Road.

Recovered stolen property on Nelson Road, Granger.

February 20

Missing person on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Recovered juvenile on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Wendell Phillips Road.

February 21

Theft on Windy Point Drive, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Beckner Alley, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Knowles Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Non-injury crash on Tear Road at Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Domestic disturbance on Outlook Road, Outlook.

February 22

Suspicious circumstance on Charvet Road, Grandview.

Assault on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Murray Road at Wendell Phillips.

Burglary on Alphabet Lane, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Scoon Road at Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road at Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Liberty Road at Hudson Road, Granger.

Harassment on Bishop Road, Sunnyside.

Illegal dumping on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Midvale Road at Green Valley.

Non-injury crash on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Old Prosser Road at Pleasant Avenue.

Theft on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Harassment on Beam Road, Granger.

February 23

Shots fired on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on Thorp Road at Gangle Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Non-injury crash on Knight Hill Road at Lombard Loop.

Domestic disturbance on Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Traffic stop on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

February 24

Hit-and-run crash on North Meyers Road, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on Fisher Road at Simpson Road, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Grandview.

Suicidal person on Thorp Road.

Vehicle theft on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Gap Road, Sunnyside.

February 25

Non-injury crash on Independence Road at Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Attempt to locate on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Recovered stolen property on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Lost property on Bella Terra Road.

Public service on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Harassment on Crewport Road, Granger.

Traffic hazard on Glade Road at Donoho Road, Mabton.

Hit-and-run crash on Southwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

February 19

Malicious mischief on First Street.

Code enforce on Merclyn Lane.

February 20

Code enforce on Merclyn Lane.

Theft on Seventh Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Maple Way.

Abandoned vehicle on Rainier Avenue.

February 22

Non-injury crash on Seventh Street.

Fraud on Second Avenue.

Burglary on First Avenue.

Civil matter on Merclyn Lane.

February 23

Noise complaint on Chenaur Drive.

February 24

Trespassing on First Avenue.

Unknown crash on Interstate 82 at Highway West at Milepost 54 East.