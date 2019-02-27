Prestige Care earns top national rating

— Prestige Care and Rehabilitation has earned a “High-Performing” rating in “Short-Stay Rehabilitation” in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Nursing Homes for 2018-19 report, released Feb. 8.

The 80-bed facility at 721 Otis Ave. was one of eight Prestige Care facilities included among the 15,000 care facilities across the nation to be evaluated by the magazine. The focus of the evaluations was on key service areas including quality of care, safety of residents, health inspection grades, staffing and more.

Out of those skilled nursing centers, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Sunnyside and seven additional Prestige centers earned a “Best Nursing Home” distinction or a High-Performing rating in Short-Stay Rehabilitation.

Company CEO Harold Delamarter, said “Earning the recognition from one of the nation’s most trusted consumer education resources is a testament to our values and the caregivers who consistently deliver outstanding care to our patients and families every day.”

The magazine has been conducting nursing home rates since 2009, based on data provided from Nursing Home Compare, a program of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.