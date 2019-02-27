Police arrest Yakima man for Tuesday shooting

— A 22-year-old from Yakima is in jail for a Tuesday shooting at Yakima Valley Highway and North Sixth Street.

Juan Angel Ochoa is believed responsible for shooting at individuals near the busy intersection just before 11:30 in the morning.

After receiving reports of gunfire, police were alerted the local hospital had an adult male in its emergency room, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand and abdomen, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

The 25-year-old victim was from Prosser, and two other victims — one with minor injuries from debris — were also identified.

Bailey said the man suffering from gunshot wounds, although not life threatening, has been transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

Ochoa was identified as a suspect via video surveillance and witness statements. He was located and arrested at a home on Reeves Road in Outlook.

Police are seeking he be charged with three counts of first-degree assault.