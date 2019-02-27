Mr. SHS event date told

SUNNYSIDE — The annual Mr. SHS event and fundraiser for the Children Village will be held Saturday, March 23 in the Sunnyside High School auditorium, 1808 E. Edison Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m. There is an admission fee at the door.
Contact Leadership advisor Christiana Peabody for details at 837-2601.
