Mabton’s rally comes up short

— The No. 16 seeded Mabton Lady Vikings’ courageous comeback against No. 9 Brewster was foiled by the Bears during a 47-46 win in a Regional loser-out game at Eastmont High School on Saturday.



Mabton trailed 15-4 after the first-quarter. The score was 25-18 at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Vikings outscored Brewster 28-22 as time ran out on their relentless rally.

The Lady Vikings were led by juniors Astrid Galarza and Kassandra Hernandez, who scored 13 points apiece. Junior Julissa Guevara added 10 points and sophomore Angela Herrera pulled down 11 boards. The team finished the season 16-11.