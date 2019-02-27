Lady Spartans fall in Regionals

YAKIMA — The Granger Lady Spartans battled the Overlake Owls throughout four quarters before falling 44-30 in a tough Regional loser-out game at Davis High School Friday night.
Down 21-12 to start the third quarter, Granger remained in striking distance of Overlake but were unable to cut into the Owl’s 35-20 lead. There was no surrender during the final 8 minutes as the Lady Spartans outscored the Owls 10-9.
Granger’s seniors Naya Roettger scored 12, Jayleen Vasquez 11, Lily Stewart 4 and Delilah Schneider added 3 points. The team finished the season 17-8.
