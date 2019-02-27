Hospital auxiliary scholarship deadline nears

SUNNYSIDE — Astria Sunnyside Hospital Auxiliary health career scholarship applications are now being accepted for students pursuing health care occupations careers.
The application for the 2019-20120 scholarship year are available at www.astria.health/auxiliary.
Deadline for the more than $18,000 in scholarships is March 29.
