Hortensia Hernandez, 94, of Mabton died Feb. 23, 2019 in Kennewick.

She was born on March 13, 1924 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Burial will follow at the Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Hortensia’s memory may contribute to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House, c/o 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick.

