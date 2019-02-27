Felon found in possession of gun

— A man with a felony record faces a charge of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 19, Isaac Guillen, 36, of Outlook was arrested following a traffic stop near Sunnyside and Gap roads.

A Sunnyside Police officer stopped the vehicle after a couple of traffic violations, including speeding.

The driver of the vehicle, according to a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court on Feb. 20, was observed making “furtive” movements, and the officer saw shotgun shells inside the vehicle during the stop.

The officer requested the driver, identified as Guillen, flip down a rear seat because of the behavior, and a 12-gauge shotgun was revealed.

Records show Guillen had a juvenile felony conviction from 1997, making it illegal for him to be in possession of firearms.