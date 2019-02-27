Crab feed is engaging event

— The annual DECA Crab Feed at the high school isn’t just about raising funds for the chapter, it’s about getting the students engaged in the community.

That’s according to Advisor Brad Charvet who planned the first crab feed seven years ago.

“In fact, we don’t raise much money,” he said.

The first few events, Charvet said, involved much more behind-the-scenes work. The kids, which also included FFA chapter members, had to crack the crab for all who were going to enjoy the feast.

“I learned the hard way,” Charvet joked. “It’s not a lot of fun.”

A few years ago, he decided to order the crab already cracked.

“The crab comes from Mid-State Seafood,” Charvet said, noting the Yakima-based seafood supplier is owned by Ted Kingle.

“Ted’s been very supportive,” Charvet said.

He orders 350 pounds of crab to ensure everyone is able to fill their bellies, and their craving for the sweet meat from the shellfish.

To run a smooth feast, Charvet assigns the students signed up for the event to different stations from serving salad to making sure the servers have plenty of food to dish up.

He said it is a way for members of the chapter to meet people in the community, engaging with them.

The first year, Charvet was looking ways for the chapter to get involved in a community event.

“They have fun with it… often getting excited for the next community event,” he said of the students involved.

Not all the members have had crab before, so Saturday’s event was a chance for them to find out why so many people take advantage of crab feeds.

Of those who have enjoyed crab, Lainey Mendoza said, “I don’t really like the texture. It’s squeaky.”

Sashalee Oseguera was eager to enjoy some. “I love seafood in general… I love going to seafood nights at the casino in Toppenish.”

In regard to their interactions with the community members attending the feast, they were enjoying the opportunity to meet new people and see people whom they hadn’t in a while, including former Superintendent Kevin Chase.

Jennifer Arreguin, smiling, had a little chat with him about how she is doing.

“I’m a freshman now,” she said.