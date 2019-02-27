Brewery hosts open house

SUNNYSIDE — Varietal Beer Company will take part in the 9th annual Washington Beer Open House on Saturday, March 2, from noon to 5 p.m., 416 E. Edison Ave.
The downtown brewhouse will be offering half-hour tours and the opportunity to learn how beer is hand crafted.
Happy hour specials will also be featured in the taproom, along with discounted “crowlers-to-go,” during the state-wide event.
