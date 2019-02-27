Annual Sukiyaki dinner Sunday

— Considered by many as the true harbinger of spring, the 58th annual Sukiyaki Dinner will be this Sunday, March 3, at the Wapato Buddhist Hall gym, 212 W. Second St.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for a meal of beef sukiyaki, cucumber salad, rice and green tea. A vegetarian meal is also available, as are take-out meals.

Tickets are $17 at the door. The dinner will be served until 3 p.m.

This year’s décor will be centered on Japanese Girl’s Day, an event honored March 3 to celebrate the health and happiness of young girls.

The fundraiser for the local Buddhist church and hall attracts volunteers from throughout the Yakima Valley Japanese-American Community and is a family reunion for many relatives. Volunteers also included Heritage University students and community members.