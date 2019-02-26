Robert James Barker , 86, a longtime Grandview resident, died Feb. 7, 2019 in Vancouver.

He was born Feb. 10, 1932 in Grandview.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Friday, March 1 at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

