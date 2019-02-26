Pioneer Elementary School January Students of the Month are front row, left to right: Alexandria Campbell, Itzel Iniguez, Karen Casas, Kaylani Avalos, Savannah Cortez, Kealynn Hudgens and Adrian Flores; second row: Prisma Alvarez, Ivet Bautista, Andrew Dalrymple, Leonardo Campos, Christopher Lopez, Victoria Navarro, Leo Verduzco, Brayden McCallum, Anayah Zuniga and Olivia Driscoll; back row: Yaritzy Garcia, Ernesto Verduzco, Jose Bustamante, Jaime Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Zyanna Hernandez, Samantha Hernandez, Giancarlo Carrillo, Kaelyn White, Aiden Gardiner and Mauricio Ruiz. Not pictured are Avery Rivera, Gregorio Mejia Meza, Zenaida Rodriguez, Jorge Flores, Logan Haines and Milan Alcantar.
