Pedro Cervantes Cuevas, 74, Wapato, died Feb 23, 2019 in Wapato.

He was born June 27, 1944 in Michoacán, Mexico.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, March 1 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato. With burial to follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.