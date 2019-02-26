Maldonado is Big 9 player of year Puente, Paulus are coaches of year

— Three of Sunnyside High School’s finest have received top honors from the Columbia Basin Big 9 Conference.

Ashlee Maldonado, a senior girls basketball stand-out, is the player of the year for her sport. She was also named defensive player of the year.

Her coach, Rick Puente, was named the girls basketball player of the year, while boys wrestling coach George Paulus, a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Hall of Fame honoree, was also named coach of the year for his sport.

For girls basketball, Kameran Rodriguez received first team offensive honors, and teammates Carla Cardenas and Brielle Newhouse received honorable mention.

All defense team honors for the conference included Chastitee Garza, and defense honorable mention went to Abigail Zavala.

In boys wrestling, Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year was senior Jose Campos.

Receiving first team honors for the Grizzly wrestling team are E.J. Villanueva, Fabian Ortega, Andrew Macias, Jose Campos, Fabian Chavez and Isaiah Lopez.

Honorable mention went to Elijah Barajas, Moises Zesati, Alan Ochoa, Abraham Arreola, Clayton Robert-Hill and Nathan Martinez.

The Lady Grizzly wrestlers receiving first team honors include Eliza Rodriguez, Stephanie Blankenship, Aaliyah Chavez, Riley Guerrero, Yasmin Farias, Evelin Salazar, Evelyn Villegas, Cheyann Rendon, Lourdes Torres, Giselle Ornelas and Giselle Marquez.

Second team honors went to Roxsana Cisneros, Jasmine Rodriguez, Aleyda Rodriguez, Mireya Sanchez, Camila Sandoval and Natalia Toledano.

The boys basketball team had two players with honorable mention for offense — Daniel Singleterry and Ethan Copeland.

Defense honorable mention went to Derrick Escamilla.

The bowling team’s Bailey Hazzard received honorable mention in that sport.