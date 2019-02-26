Lady Grizzlies win regional, depart for Tacoma Dome

— The Lady Griz, No.9 seed, are headed back to the state dance party in the Tacoma Dome following its 69-39 victory over Newport (Bellevue), No. 16, during the WIAA 4A Regional playoff game at Davis High School this past Saturday afternoon.

Sunnyside will travel west to take on Woodinville High School in a loser-out game on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The team will leave on Tuesday to walk through the dome and get acclimated for their big stage showdown.

“These girls have shown a lot of integrity and resilience, while going through some adverse situations. They’ve shown a lot of character in four loser-out games, and we just have to go out and get another one,” SHS Head Coach Rick Puente proudly stated.

Senior Chastitee Garza aggressively drove the lane through two Newport defenders and scored on a layup to set the tone for the Regional game’s first two points. Garza finished with 14 as she and her teammates brought their “A” game with them.

“For us seniors, it’s our last year, and we’ve wanted to do this since the beginning of the season,” Garza said as she coughed out the words in a raspy manner. “I knew it was going to be a good game for us because it was a loser-out. And, I just wanted to come out and make sure that we won.”

Immediately after the game, officials also recognized her overall play, and she was awarded a sportsmanship medal before the two teams exchanged high-fives in front of the scorer’s table.

Garza exemplified that determined spirit and Grizzly grit by not allowing the flu to affect the outcome of this highly anticipated milestone game.

After forcing a Knight’s turnover on the defensive end, senior Ashlee Maldonado made the Knights pay with a stepback three-point field goal from atop the arch. Within the first minute of the game, the Lady Grizzlies led 5-0 and never looked back.

“We go game by game, preparing in the gym. This is a big achievement for us. We’ve all been looking forward to this moment, and we’re all really excited,” Maldonado coolly noted.

The all-around guard had 18 points to go with her 8 rebounds and 8 assists. She led a well-balanced Grizzly attack from start to finish.

Senior Carla Cardenas contributed 12 points on four 3-point shots. Junior Kameran Rodriguez added 11, while senior Brielle Newhouse chipped in 9.

“They shared the ball and looked really great out there,” SHS boys varsity Head Coach Bruce Siebol said after he congratulated players and coaches on the win.

Sunnyside took a 29-15 lead to into halftime. The team remained in the locker room longer than usual and did not return to the court until about 2:30 left in the intermission. The players quickly loosened up before inbounding the ball and starting the second half.

“Everybody that’s playing right now is a quality ball club, and it’s going to take a total team effort from here on out. I couldn’t be prouder of the girls,” Puente explained. “We’re going dancing now!”

Newhouse opened up the third quarter scoring and connected on back-to-back field goals down in the low post.

With 3:20 remaining in the period, Cardenas caught fire from behind the arch and splashed down three consecutive shots from distance.

Analyssa Maldonado got into the act from downtown and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the quarter.

The Lady Grizzlies were up 49-27 and were eight minutes away from a return trip to Tacoma.

The fourth quarter belonged to the veteran backcourt tandem of Maldonado, who scored 9 points, and Garza, who had 5 down the stretch.

Once Rodriguez sank both free throws with 1:02 remaining, all the starters were pulled, and a loud reception of admiration from the lower valley crowd ensued.

“We only have four girls that were there (Tacoma Dome) last time. So, we’re going to go over the night before, and they’re going to be able to walk through the dome and kind of get used to the feeling,” coach Puente acknowledged. “I just want them to enjoy the ride. They deserve it. They’re the ones that got it. And, I’m just fortunate enough to enjoy the journey with them.”