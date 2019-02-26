Francis Lamebull, 77, of Wapato, died Feb. 21, 2019 in Wapato.

He was born March 9, 1941 in Hanem, Mont.

Visitation was held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish. Burial follows at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.