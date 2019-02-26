Body of man found on Van Belle Road

— “It appears the man died of exposure,” Yakima County Sheriff Sgt. W.N. Boyer

The body of a man who may have died from exposure to the elements was found in the early morning hours Tuesday.

At about 6:30 a.m. Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a body found in a snow-covered field in the 6800 block of Van Belle Road.

The name of the man is not being released.

Detectives investigated and don’t believe foul play was involved, Sgt. W.N. Boyer said.

They are investigating how he arrived in the field and who he may have been with prior to his death but believe he may have died from exposure.

Boyer said people are encouraged not to travel more than necessary with the cold weather and snowy conditions. “If you find yourself in a situation where travel is a necessity, please insure you have proper clothing and equipment,” he said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office (509-574-2500) or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers (800-248-9980).