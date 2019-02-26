Apolinar C. “A.C.” Morales, 90, Sunnyside died Feb. 21, 2019 in Sunnyside.

A longtime Grandview resident, he was born July 25, 1928 in Edinburg, Texas.

Memorial funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign A.C.’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.