4-H to work on gnome art

— Yakima County 4-H will host “Gnome Night” from 3-7 p.m., tomorrow (Feb. 27) at the Washington State University Extension Conference Room, 2403 S. 18th St.

Kids will be creating gnomes, fairies and gnome homes from natural and recycled materials.

Participants do not have to be a 4-H member to attend.

To RSVP, contact Jenny or Bonnie at 509-574-1600.