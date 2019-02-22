Weather hasn’t hampered Stackhouse Bridge project

— The Stackhouse Bridge project, located at the intersection of Sunnyside Ave. and NW Crescent Ave, is on schedule.

Public Works Director Shane Fisher said concrete footers are scheduled to be poured Tuesday, Feb. 26.

“Tents will be placed on them to keep the concrete warmer and to cure,” he said.

Backfilling is set to take place March 15, “… and we’ll be ‘out of the water’.”

Fisher said that means Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District will be able to fill the Snipes Mountain Lateral along Crescent Avenue after that date.

The next step in the project will be installing the bridge girders, which are being custom built.

“They have to be concrete, built and cured for four to six weeks,” Fisher said.

The girders will be installed as soon as they arrive, but the bridge won’t be opened until asphalt is laid.

The asphalt is the last step, but cannot be laid until the weather warms, Fisher said.

Highmark Concrete Contractors is constructing the new bridge at a bid cost of $674,305. The engineering was completed by HLA at a cost of $155,000.