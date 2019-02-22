U.S. Navy veteran receives service honors

Frederick “Skip” Hopkins of Prosser receives long-overdue medals and ribbons from Rep. 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse during a visit to the former Petty Officer’s home on Friday morning. Newhouse, along with his staff, worked to secure the military honors on Hopkins’ behalf. Hopkins enlisted in the Navy at 18 years of age on Jan. 10, 1968, and served on-board USS America, CVA 66. He went on three deployments — two to the West Pacific (Vietnam) and one to the Mediterranean. The sailor was honorably discharged from active duty on Dec. 16, 1971.