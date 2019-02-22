Robert “Bob” Warren

Robert “Bob” A. Warren, 80, lifetime valley resident went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 from his home in Grandview, WA.

Bob was born on June 26, 1938 in Mabton, the son of Mildred C. (Brandenburg) and Charles B. Warren.

Bob received his education in Mabton. Bob served honorably in the United States Air Force from October1955 to September of 1963. On April 2, 1975 he married Violet (Vi) M. Olsen in Grandview. Bob worked at various jobs during his working career including as a timber faller for 25 years, log truck driver for 15 years, store clerk for five years, environmental services (Floor Care) nine years for Sunnyside Community Hospital.

On Dec. 15, 2008 he married Donna Lee Roettger in Mabton. Bob enjoyed traveling, fishing, bowling and was also a very good cook and candy maker. He loved family reunions and spending time with friends, sharing laughter, stories, jokes and especially food.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Donna Warren of Grandview, three daughters; Teresa Murillo Moses Lake, Kathy Warren Rodriguez of Sunnyside, Rebecca Warren of Selah, and sons Robert Warren Jr. and Randy Hendricks, both of Vancouver; step-children Ronald Roettger (Vickie) of Prosser, William Roettger (Denice) of Mabton, Catherine Waters (Forrest) and Cynthia Roettger, all of Ocean Shores.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; brothers Virgil Warren (Rita) of Kennewick, Don Warren of Richland, Wayne Warren (Cheryl) of Vancouver, and Fred Warren of Moses Lake, and a sister Charlene Cortez (Rudy) of Grandview.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Warren, wife, Violet (Vi) M. Warren, son Dennis Warren, step-son Virgil “Bud” Roettger and brother Fred Warren.

Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral services with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial to follow at the Mabton Cemetery, Mabton.

Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com





Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.