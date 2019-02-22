Providers cut ribbon at PMH clinic

— Residents, who in the past traveled to Prosser for medical care, can now be seen by the care providers at the new Prosser Memorial Health Clinic, 1003 Wallace Way.

“We have many clients living in the Grandview area, and now we can offer services closer to their homes,” said PMH Chief Executive Officer Craig Marks.

“We’re excited to be a part of this community,” he said.

Marks and about 40 clinic employees, providers and community members braved a cold Friday afternoon to mark the official grand opening of the modern new facility.

Mayor Gloria Mendoza told the gathering she was excited to see a new medical facility added to the city’s list of services.

“I’m a huge supporter of new business in the community,” Mendoza shared.

She encouraged the new medical team to take time to become a part of the community.

Healthcare Provider Erica Garza, ARNP, said she was happy to be working in Grandview.

“I’ve lived here for the past 20 years,” Garza revealed.

“I was working at the Prosser clinic, and many of my patients have followed me to Grandview,” Garza said.