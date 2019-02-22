2010 homicide suspect extradited from Canada

— The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Taskforce (PNVOTF), working with Canadian authorities, have extradited Juvenal Moreno-Garcia, a homicide suspect from Sunnyside who was hiding in British Columbia, Canada, under an assumed name.



Moreno-Garcia, a citizen of Mexico, was arrested by Canadian authorities on an outstanding Canadian arrest warrant last August after a joint investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service and Canadian law enforcement discovered his assumed identity and location.



In January, the Canadian Ministry of Justice ordered the deportation and extradition of Moreno-Garcia from Canada.

Deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service traveled to Canada and took Moreno-Garcia into custody and brought him back to Yakima on Thursday, Feb. 21.



His bail was set at $2 million. He is scheduled for his first appearance related to the homicide case Monday, Feb. 25.

In January 2010, Moreno-Garcia pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington. He was on pre-trial release and awaiting sentencing, when it is alleged, he committed acts that resulted in three new charges.



In 2010, Moreno-Garcia was charged in Yakima Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with a March 26, 2010 shooting at Rico’s Tacos Guadalajara in the 800 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside.

Now 34-years-old, the then 25-year-old is believed to have been standing guard close to the front of the restaurant when four companions opened fire, killing Ramon Magana Mendoza, 25, and injuring Maria Reyes, 42.

He fled the area and the U.S. Marshals Service was looking for him.



U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Washington Craig Thayer thanked the Canadian authorities “… for their hard work and quick assistance in getting this dangerous international criminal off the street. This is just another example of the dedication and cooperation that exists between our federal, state, and international partners to ensure justice to our communities.”

Yakima PNVOTF members include the Yakima Sheriff’s Office, the Yakima Police Department and the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said the four other suspects wanted in the case are still at large. There is a reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Lisandro Rangel, 30; Alfonso Rangel Jr., 36; Ramon Medina-Gutierrez, 30; and Tanilo Medina, 35.