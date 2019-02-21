Salmon is lecture topic

— Alex Conley an expert in fish and wildlife recovery, will be the guest speaker at the next Yakima Valley College Biology Lectures Series.

This lecture will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 in Glenn Anthon Hall Building 4, room 215, Nob Hill Avenue and 16th Avenue.

The Yakima Basin Fish and Wildlife Recovery Board executive director, Conley will discuss “Bringing back salmon and steelhead in Cowiche Canyon.”