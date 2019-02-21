Robert A. Warren, 80, Grandview, died Feb, 18, 2019 in Grandview.

He was born June 26, 1938 in Bickleton.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Smith Funeral Homes in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Smith Homes, with military honors. Burial will follow at the Mabton Cemetery, Mabton.

