Vertical taste fest

COMPARING WINE AND CHOCOLATE — Ready for a pour of a 2012 Carriage House cab from Cote Bonneville are Jason Ball and Rebecca Palme of Seattle. Pouring is JJ Compeau of Cote Bonneville tasting room in Sunnyside. Saturday turned out to be a busy day for area wineries celebrating Red Wine and Chocolate in the Yakima Valley, local winemaker Kerry Shiels said. The snow and ice didn’t deter Palme and Ball from enjoying Cote Bonneville reds.