Suspect in July shooting appears in court

— A suspect in the July 16, 2018 shooting of two people on North Fourth Street in Sunnyside appeared in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday.

Paul Carl Leija, 39, of Grandview is facing two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

It is believed he was involved in the shooting, which resulted in Crystal Pina, 35, of Sunnyside being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen.

The second victim, Javier Gomez, 25, was treated for wounds to his legs at a Sunnyside hospital and released.

Police investigating the shooting identified a vehicle registered to another suspect, Esperanza Raquel Perales, 31, via video surveillance, a narrative submitted to Judge Richard H. Bartheld said.

Video footage and people talking “on the streets” helped police identify Leija as having had a rifle in his possession on the date of the shooting, court records show.

Dec. 20, Leija was arrested on unrelated charges by Grandview Police, who were assisted by officers from the Sunnyside Police Street Crimes unit.

The arrest resulted in further evidence of the shooting being collected, records show.

Bartheld set bail at $100,000 at the Feb. 14 preliminary hearing.

Perales was arraigned Oct. 17, 2018 after being arrested on a warrant and has a tentative trial date scheduled for March 25.

She is in the Yakima County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree rendering criminal assistance charges. Her bail is $125,000.